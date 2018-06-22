0 Half-naked 'mental consumer' stabs woman in head inside Mississippi Target store

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A Horn Lake grocery store was temporarily closed after police said a "mental consumer" stabbed a woman in the head.

Police said the incident happened at the Target on Interstate Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the store told FOX13 the man ran into the store and allegedly said “I don’t want to kill anybody,” before attacking a woman with a metal rod.

And the man -- identified by police as Michael German -- was half-naked, according to witnesses. They said the man had on a black shirt and tennis shoes with no pants when he left the store.

German began taking his clothes off as he fled the scene, police said.

Sources said the metal rod is used by the store to hang items.

As soon as the incident began, everyone was told to evacuate the store.

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with people who were inside the store, including a woman who tackled the half-naked man.

Rhea Abbot said she felt she needed to help the woman who was being attacked. While everyone else evacuated, Abbot was trying to pull German off of her.

“There is nothing else I would’ve done,” said Abbot. “She locked eyes and she held out her hand and said help me. I don’t know anyone else. It breaks my heart. You have to help this woman.”

Police said German did not know the victim, and the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The store is now back open, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody by police after being found wandering through the Target parking lot half-naked.

