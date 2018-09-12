0 Half of homes MFD responds to don't have working smoke detectors, fire officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Smoke detectors save lives, but in almost half of all fires the Memphis fire department responded to, the home didn't have either a smoke detector or one that works.

"This is all I have. I am still trying to save most of my stuff," said Thelma Winder. She practically lost everything when a fire started outside her home Sunday.

The flames spread quickly. She and three others were able to escape.

"It had to have started right in here because this is where the propane was," Winder said.

She told FOX13 the home did have a working smoke detector because "it has worked before when we are frying something, that is why we always cook out here."

According to figures FOX13 got from an open records request, the Memphis Fire Department has investigated nearly 570 fires.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

In almost half of those cases, the fire department reports the home either didn’t have a smoke detector or one that didn’t work. FOX13 took those same figures to Lt. Wayne Cooke, a spokesman for the Memphis Fire Department.

Cooke found the data surprising since the department has made it easy for homeowners to get a detector because "cost is not a factor, they are free to the public."

Because the department will also install the devices for free, FOX13 asked the lieutenant why the number of homes without a working detector is so high.

"Residents still believe it cannot happen," Cooke said.

If you want a smoke detector just visit the Memphis Fire Museum and sign up for one online.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.