0 Hamilton High coach shot and carjacked at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Orange Mound mother said her 14-year-old son should not be in jail after police arrested him for the shooting and robbery of a Hamilton High School coach.

Hamilton High School Coach Terence Robinson said recovering from being shot and carjacked hasn’t been easy.

Trending stories:

"The mental aspect of that is me seeing that over and over again,” Robinson said.

We spoke to Robinson by phone while he was out of town.

He said the incident happened in the parking lot of Hamilton High School in April.

Police told FOX13 they have arrested two boys who are 14 and 15-years-old.

Anika Glover said her son is the 14-year-old who police arrested.

"He's charged with special aggravated robbery now,” Glover said.

Glover says she her son is a student at Hamilton High but he wasn’t at school the day the incident happened.

“He was at home. I have cameras and everything on my house I asked them if they could pull the footage,” Glover said.

According to the police report the men who shot and carjacked Robinson had navy blue ski mask covering their faces.

Memphis police didn’t release any other information on this case.

Robinson said the young men who committed the crime still have time to turn their lives around.

"You have two young men that is probably about to spend a lot of time in jail behind something they could have prevented,” Robinson said.

Juvenile Court told FOX13 the two teens will be back in court Friday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.