Hamilton High School closed due to power outage

A Shelby County High School will be closed due to a power outage.
According to the Shelby County School District,
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teens who led MPD officers on chase threw backpack full of guns out of stolen vehicle, police say
- Lawsuit: Man left in ‘permanent vegetative state' after incident with police officer
- 9-year-old child killed while crossing street to get on school bus
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Hamilton High School will be closed today. We are notifying families via robocall now but need your assistance informing everyone. See our statement below
Last night’s storm caused a complete power outage at Hamilton HS. Our maintenance team has assessed the damage and determined that it would take several hours to fix the issue. The school will be closed for students and staff today. We will keep families informed via call or text.
As of 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, there were more than 3,600 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers without power.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}