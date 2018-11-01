  • Hamilton High School remains closed due to power outage

    Updated:

    Hamilton High School will be closed again on Friday, according to school officials. 

    The closing is due to a school-wide power outage that happened Thursday. 

    Crews have been working on repairing the outage, but the parts required to fix it are being delivered from out of state, officials said.

    The school said it expects repairs to be completed in time for it to open Monday. 

    A Shelby County High School will be closed due to a power outage. 

    According to the Shelby County School District,

    Hamilton High School will be closed today. We are notifying families via robocall now but need your assistance informing everyone. See our statement below 

    Last night’s storm caused a complete power outage at Hamilton HS. Our maintenance team has assessed the damage and determined that it would take several hours to fix the issue. The school will be closed for students and staff today. We will keep families informed via call or text. 
     

    As of 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, there were more than 3,600 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers without power.

