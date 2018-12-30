MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Get ready to party like it's 2018! 🎉
Preps are underway to get Memphis ready to ring in the New Year - and there are options available for everyone.
>> Memphis police, downtown businesses preparing for thousands taking part in New Year celebrations
Let's start with the kids. The Fam Jam NYE Party at the Railgarten starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Families can enjoy music, magic and sparkling grape juice for $10.
When it comes to the oldies but goodies, your familiar favorite is back this year.
The Hard Rock Cafe will hist it's 10th annual Guitar Drop. If you want to get off Beale Street and go inside, you're looking at $125 for tickets. That includes dinner and champagne toast.
If you want to watch the fireworks from 900 ft in the air, the Bass Pro Pyramid might be the spot for you. They're offering a dinner special, but they do require reservations.
If you're looking for an upscale approach, you can sport your holiday best at Suits and Sequins.
The event is hosted by the Phoenix Club at Ballet Memphis and will benefit the Boy's and Girl's Club of Greater Memphis.
And if you're looking to try something new this year, the city's newest club, The WKND Memphis will have a balloon drop, champagne toast, live DJ and bottle service beginning at 9 p.m.
With a little something for everyone, there's no reason to no greet 2019 surrounded by the thousands expected to flock the Bluff City for the big night in Memphis.
For more NYE events in Memphis, look below.
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Dec. 31, 2:45 p.m. $75-$95 -all ages. Mizzou Tigers take on the OSU Cowboys take in the 60th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Be sure to celebrate before the game at the Beale St. Bash Pep Rally.
- Monday Night Madness at Main Event Entertainment, Dec. 31 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. $10.95 per person. Celebrate the New Year with Main Event Entertainment with Monday Night Madness. You can have unlimited fun for $10.95 a person with All-You-Can Play Activities (billiards, laser tag, and bowling) or All-You-CAn-Play Games (arcade games in the gaming gallery)
- Nupe Years Eve Masquerade Ball, Dec. 21 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $50, 21+. Germantown Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosts a masquerade ball featuring complimentary hors-d'oeuvres all night.
- Rec Room NYE Party feat. PXLS, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 21+. Dance the night away with video game classics and a complementary NYE toast with the purchase of food or drink.
- Peabody New Year's Eve Party, Dec. 31 8 p.m. $40, 21+. Ring in the New Year at the legendary Peabody Hotel. Get VIP admission for $150.
- H&M Dessert Lounge New Year's Day Hangover Brunch, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. Have you had a delicious meal at the H&M Dessert Lounge? You need to! Try shrimp and grits, loaded hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy and more.
