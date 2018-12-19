0 Harbor Town residents on edge after another string of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in Harbor Town are on edge after another string of car break-ins this week.

Residents said they are sure it’s the same group of people that have been breaking into cars over the last couple of months.

They said the threat of more crime in the area is scary.

“It seems like no place is safe these days,” resident Shirley Maranda said.

This surveillance video from Monday shows four people prowling through the back alleys at 3 a.m.

Residents said they believe these four prowlers may be responsible for a string of car break-ins.

In August there was surveillance video of people pulling on car doors in the same back alleys in Harbor Town.

Those people were checking car doors between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

According to the MPD online database, there have been more than 25 car break-ins and more than 10 burglaries in the last three months.

Maranda just moved to Memphis from Florida.

“I think criminals will find a way no matter what, they seem to be so needy to do this regardless to whether they need it or not. It’s a way of life,” Maranda said.

Memphis Police said more patrol cars have been in the area lately.

“I like Memphis so far, but the crime is really severe,” Maranda said.

MPD officers are asking if any residents have surveillance video of suspicious people in the area to please call them or Crime Stoppers.

