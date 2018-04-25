Hard hats recalled due to risk of head injury

Hard hats are being recalled across the United States and Canada because they might not protect the wearer from head injury.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, This recall involves Honeywell’s type 1 Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats. They were sold in a variety of different colors. The Fibre-Metal E2 hard hats have a manufacture date of April 2016, May 2016, December 2017 or January 2018. The North Peak A79 hard hats were manufactured from April 2016 through January 2018. Only North Peak A79 hard hats with mold identification number 4 are included on this recall.
If you own this hard hat, immediately contact honey weel to receive a product credit or voucher equal to the purchase price.
