Hardeman County prison on lockdown due to ‘security threat,' officials say

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. - The Hardeman County Correctional Facility is currently on lockdown due to a “security threat,” according to officials.
According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, the prison is locked down due to the ongoing investigation into the threat.
The prison is located on Union Springs Road in Whiteville, Tenn.
Officials said they are using an “abundance of caution” regarding the integrity of the investigation.
It is unclear what the threat was, and how long the prison has been on lockdown.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Investigators did not release any additional information regarding the lockdown.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}