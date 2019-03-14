Hardin County police department cracks down on flooded home break-ins

HARDIN CO., Tenn. - Amid the aftermath of floods in Hardin County, some people are taking advantage of flood victims by breaking in their homes, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.
FOX13 spoke to one homeowner who is not taking any chances and has decided to arm himself in his flood damaged home.
Sheriff Johnny Alexander told FOX13 there have been few flooded home break-in reports, but they have received some.
“We have had a couple of reports of some possible break-ins as far as any looting goes,” the Sheriff told FOX13.
Sheriff Alexander told FOX13 that safety deputies and Tennessee Wildlife resource officers have helped keep properties safe by frequenting boat launches and writing down car and boat trailer tag numbers.
“Officers are checking the people that are putting their boats in and out of the water and keeping a check in that," Sheriff Alexander said.
In the meantime, getting around Hardin County is still rough, with as many as 70 roads still flooded out.
“We still have several locations where the water is slowly receding, but we still have several locations where people can not get to their homes yet,” Sheriff Alexander said.
