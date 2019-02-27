  • Hardin County Schools closed for remainder of week due to flooding

    HARDIN CO., Tenn. - Hardin County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to flooding, according to district officials. 

    The district had been closed Monday and Tuesday for similar reasons after heavy rains and severe storms rolled through the area last week. 

    Many roads in the county are still flooded and impassable, and several homes are underwater. 

    District officials announced on Facebook that they decided to cancel classes for the rest of the week “due to serious safety concerns.”

    It is unclear if the closure will extend into next week. 

