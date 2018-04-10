Has there been an increase in crime in East Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Recent crime at East Memphis businesses has moviegoers and diners concerned for their safety.
RELATED: Huey's restaurant robbed by two men
Police are investigating a robbery that was reported at Huey’s on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis. The burger joint is less than two blocks away from the Paradiso Movie Theater, where police said someone fired a shot during a movie showing Friday night.
Trending stories:
- Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater
- Memphis teen admits to killing man because he followed him for several blocks, police say
- TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
“It’s been happening a lot lately,” Latoya White said, leaving a grocery store next door to the movie theater. “People are just going hay wire.”
RELATED: Woman comes forward in Malco Paradiso shooting, suspect still on the run
Sharon Humphrey, a moviegoer, told FOX13 she believes there’s been an increase in crime recently. Humphrey, who’s 70 years old, said she grew up in East Memphis, and has lived there most of her life.
“I’m getting the words ‘be careful’ all the time,” Humphrey said, “To the point it’s become meaningless.
FOX13’s Kristin Leigh is reviewing crime data from the Memphis Police Department. On FOX13 News at 9:00, she’ll show you exactly how many crimes have been reported near the two businesses in recent months.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}