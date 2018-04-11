  • Hattie B's will open its doors in Memphis next week

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hattie B's is coming to Memphis, and they are bringing the heat. 

    The Beauty Shop Restaurant announced on Facebook they are opening there doors one week from today, April 18. The hot chicken chain, which is out of Nashville, has been in the works for more than a year, but is now primed to open in Midtown.

    The store will open it's door at 596 Cooper Street.

    Are you ready for the heat? 

