Hattie B's will open its doors in Memphis next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hattie B's is coming to Memphis, and they are bringing the heat.
The Beauty Shop Restaurant announced on Facebook they are opening there doors one week from today, April 18. The hot chicken chain, which is out of Nashville, has been in the works for more than a year, but is now primed to open in Midtown.
Trending stories:
- Mom of slain Tennessee boy arrest days after husband charged with murder
- Man breaks into Memphis home while family sleeps, shoots person in chest
- Bartlett teens dies after weeks of battling flu
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The store will open it's door at 596 Cooper Street.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}