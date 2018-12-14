  • Have the umbrella on standby today in Memphis

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Have the umbrella on standby today. 
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will be in the mid/upper 50s.
    • Rain chance: 90%--low threat severe.
    • Rain is expected through early Saturday.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Friday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories