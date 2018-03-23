Have you seen him? Man added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List

David Paul Vaughn has been added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.
Vaughn is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for aggravated burglary and theft. The suspect is also wanted in Kentucky and Florida.
The 32-year-old is described as 5'8", 330 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.
There is a $2,500 reward being offered to anyone with information leading to his arrest.
If you know about Vaughn's whereabouts, you are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
David Vaughn, the man added today to the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list is still on the run. He is no longer believed to be driving a Durango. If you know where he is, or see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/K3j9zyPqSG— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 23, 2018
