0 Haywood County Schools closed Monday due to sickness

A Mid-South school district will be closed today due to the high number of students and teachers sick.

All Haywood County Schools will be closed on Monday, February 4, 2019 in order to disinfect campuses.

HCS staff and student absences have exceeded 15% and have warranted a thorough cleaning, according to the district.

HCS said classes will resume Tuesday.



