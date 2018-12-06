MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will have a live report once clean up gets underway during the 5 a.m. hour of Good Morning Memphis.
Hazmat crews spent almost two hours cleaning up an accident after a tractor-trailer crashed and leaked diesel fuel.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bank drops all financial charges against woman who accused Memphis pastor of credit card fraud
- Mother desperate for answers after teen disappears while walking dogs outside Bartlett home
- Mississippi man pulls gun on Amazon driver delivering package to his home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The car and truck collided at the corner of Thirds and Brooks road.
FOX13 crews on the scene saw a large puddle of diesel fuel on the ground. The hazmat crew is supposed to start working at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning and finished before 7 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}