Hazmat situation blocking traffic on Elvis Presley Blvd

    Memphis Fire Department is on the scene on a hazmat situation in Whitehaven. 

    According to MFD, there is a plastic container lying in the middle of the street on Elvis Presley Boulevard in front of the Regions Bank, near Winchester Road. 

    It was a small spill and the container was smoking. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

