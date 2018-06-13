Hazmat situation blocking traffic on Elvis Presley Blvd

Memphis Fire Department is on the scene on a hazmat situation in Whitehaven.
According to MFD, there is a plastic container lying in the middle of the street on Elvis Presley Boulevard in front of the Regions Bank, near Winchester Road.
It was a small spill and the container was smoking.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
