Hazmat situation shuts down part of Lamar for hours after accident involving FedEx truck

A hazmat situation caused major traffic delays in Memphis.
Percy Cotton is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and trying to get home.
“I’m low on fuel, so I went around trying to get around, but my GPS brought me back here,” he said. “So I’m too low to move so I’ll have to wait it out.”
Eastbound on Lamar Avenue near Interstate-240 was blocked off because of the crash.
MFD told FOX13 a FedEx 18-wheeler hit a guardrail, spilling oil.
They said the truck leaked 100 gallons of gas. Around half went into the Nonconnah Creek. The rest was cleaned up off Lamar.
The accident happened a little before 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.
When a FOX13 crew pulled up to the scene, a firefighter walked up and said this is a hazmat situation and asked them to move back.
“Oh I’m very frustrated,” Cotton said. “But I’ve got time.”
