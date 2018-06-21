  • Hazmat situation underway on Lamar after FedEx truck involved in crash

    FOX13’s Shelby Sansone is live from the scene on Good Morning Memphis. 

    A hazmat situation is causing major traffic delays in Memphis. 

    Southbound on Lamar Avenue near Interstate-240 is stopped because of a crash involving a FedEx truck.

    The accident happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. 

    When a FOX13 crew pulled up to the scene, a firefighter walked up and said this is a hazmat situation and asked them to move back. 

    The Memphis Fire Department said the truck is leaking gas.
     

