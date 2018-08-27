0 ‘He always had a smile:' Students, faculty mourning death of Mid-South high school football player

BYHALIA, Miss. - Students and staff at Byhalia High School in Mississippi are mourning after the death of a football player.

But Dennis Mitchell Jr. will be remembered as a positive student-athlete who left a good impression on everyone around him.

RELATED: Mid-South high school football player collapsed during game, then dies

Principal James Kinbrough said Mitchell was always grinning and went out of his way to make people feel at home. He told FOX13 students and staff here are doing what they can to just get through the day.

Mitchell died at a hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game Friday night.

This is Kinbrough’s first year at Byhalia High School, and Mitchell was one of the first students to welcome him.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Outgoing student loved by most of our students and our staff. My interactions with him he was very outgoing and very positive, and (he) always had a smile,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said all of the county school system’s grief counselors have been called in to help students deal with the loss. Several local ministers have also shown up.

“Several of our students came in for the grief counseling. Half of our students stayed in the cafeteria for the prayer given by the ministers, and we are offering support throughout the day with counseling,” Kimbrough said.

The football team has dedicated the rest of their season to Mitchell.

And the team’s next opponent is giving the local community the opportunity to pay tribute to Mitchell – at Byhalia High School.

“It was supposed to be played at Center Hill. Center Hill has graciously changed it to be played here, so if you want to make donations you can come out Friday Night to the Center Hill Byhalia football game. Or if you just want to come out to pay your respects to Dennis, we welcome anyone who wants to come out,” said Kinbrough.

An account was set up to help pay funeral expenses for Mitchell’s family at the Citizens Bank in Byhalia, set up as the Dennis Mitchell Jr. Memorial fund.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.