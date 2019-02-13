0 ‘He just literally shot at me:' Woman terrified after road rage shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is shaken up after being the victim of a road rage shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.

The woman – who did not want to be identified – told FOX13 about the road rage situation that nearly cost her life.

The incident happened Monday around noon, police said.

“I was trying to wrap my mind around what just happened. I almost got killed on my lunch break,” the woman said. “Never thought it would happen to me, and being so close to my job and my work – it was scary.”

She said a teenage driver in a gray 2007 Ford Mustang with black stripes ran a stop sign at the intersection of Ross Road and Birch Run Lane. The victim told officers she then tried to pass the driver.

When she did that, the woman told FOX13 that’s when he became angry, pulled up next to her and pointed a gun at her.

The driver rolled his window down, pointed the gun at her car and pulled the trigger, the woman said.

“That’s when I seen the fire come from the gun and he just literally shot at me,” she said.

The woman then made a decision to follow the car. She was able to get a partial Tennessee tag and is hoping investigators can find the man that put her and her husband’s life in danger.

“I knew it was dangerous doing that, but I had to get this tag number,” the woman said.

At one point, she told FOX13 the driver made a quick U-turn, stopped the car and got out with the gun in his hand. That is when police dispatchers advised the woman to get away.

Police were not able to find any shell casings, but the woman told investigators the driver used a black handgun with an extended magazine.

“He has serious road rage. He needs to be stopped,” the woman said.

