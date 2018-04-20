0 'He used my daughter as a human shield.' Mother of abducted Memphis girl speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man Shelby County deputies say forcefully took his daughter from her mother in a school parking lot will make his first court appearance in New Mexico Friday.

Brenton White’s wife Bettye Jones told FOX13 her husband has been on the run from the law for a long time.

RELATED: Documents reveal how police in New Mexico captured a wanted Memphis father

“I knew that when they pulled him over for those warrants he was going to run for dear life.” Jones said.

Police told us White has warrants in several states for theft and fraud. Law enforcement in New Mexico released video of the arrest of Brenton White, the man Shelby County Deputies said kidnaped his own daughter from her school Tuesday.

“They said he used my daughter as a human shield. If they had to shoot to get him up out that car. I would be planning Zamyriah funeral today. Thank God that’s not the case,” Jones said.

RAW VIDEO: Police chase and arrest of Brenton White in New Mexico

After being arrested in New Mexico Wednesday for forcefully taking his daughter from her mother in the parking lot of Northaven school, he’s facing more charged in New Mexico and Shelby County.

“He can’t love me. He has love for me but as a person as a human being, as a man, he can’t love my kids and I,” Jones said.

Police in New Mexico told us the nine-year-old is in DCS custody there.

Trending stories:

The Shelby County Sherriff’s Office said there are efforts to bring Zamyriah back to Shelby County as early as Friday.

“There is no way we can ever be a happy family again,” Jones said.

The Shelby County Sherriff’s office told FOX13 it’s not clear at this time what charges White will face when he returns to Memphis.

Jones said Zamyriah is the oldest of her and White’s children.

RELATED: Dramatic video shows moment wanted Memphis father was arrested in New Mexico

Investigators told FOX13 they are currently investigating what parental rights White has.

“Beyond all that, I have been through with this man I love him. I have been married to him for 12 years. He’s the father of all five of my kids,” Jones said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office said White will face judges in several other states before coming back to Tennessee to face theft and wire fraud charges here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.