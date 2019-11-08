  • Health department offering free lead testing for affected Shelby County School students

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering lead screening and testing at no charge to children who attend Shelby County Schools where elevated lead levels have been detected.

    Click here is a link to the list of affected schools. 

    RELATED: Number of SCS schools that tested positive for lead increases to 24

    The lead screening and testing will be available at all Shelby County Health Department clinics during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The list of clinics and their addresses is below:
    Cawthon Public Health Clinic
    1000 Haynes, 38114

    Collierville Public Health Clinic 
    (Tues. & Thurs. only)
    167 Washington St., 38017

    Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
    6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

    Immunization Clinic
    814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

    Millington Public Health Clinic
    8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

    Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
    6170 Macon Road, 38133

    Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
    1287 Southland Mall, 38116

    No appointment or proof of health insurance is required, but a parent or legal guardian must accompany the child. For more information about lead and lead screening and testing, please visit our website: www.shelbytnhealth.com or call 901-222-9000. 
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories