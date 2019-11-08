Health department offering free lead testing for affected Shelby County School students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering lead screening and testing at no charge to children who attend Shelby County Schools where elevated lead levels have been detected.
Click here is a link to the list of affected schools.
RELATED: Number of SCS schools that tested positive for lead increases to 24
The lead screening and testing will be available at all Shelby County Health Department clinics during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The list of clinics and their addresses is below:
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
Collierville Public Health Clinic
(Tues. & Thurs. only)
167 Washington St., 38017
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
6170 Macon Road, 38133
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
No appointment or proof of health insurance is required, but a parent or legal guardian must accompany the child. For more information about lead and lead screening and testing, please visit our website: www.shelbytnhealth.com or call 901-222-9000.
