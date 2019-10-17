Health department reports first death linked to vaping in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Health has reported one death in a patient with serious respiratory disease associated with the use of electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.
This is the first such death reported in Tennessee.
‘'We are extremely saddened by this loss of life and extend our sincere condolences to the patient's family,‘' said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. ‘'We are working with partners across the country to investigate these cases of vaping-associated illness in Tennessee, and recommend Tennesseans consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping while this investigation is underway.‘'
The news release went on to say,
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a cluster of severe pulmonary disease among people who use e-cigarettes or vape, with 1,299 cases reported as of Oct. 8 in 49 states, the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory including 26 deaths. There have now been 53 cases reported in Tennessee. Most of the patients are adolescents and young adults."
The CDC is advising Americans to refrain from using any vaping products.
