Health experts say fans could kill you in excessive heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fans may not be the best option in excessive heat, according to health experts. Some say it could even kill you – especially with the heat advisory that in effect right now.

Imagine being in your home with no working air conditions. That’s the reality for a disabled woman in Midtown.

“I was contemplating on going to the emergency room because my breathing was very short,” said Gwennett Gammons, 62.

Gammons is recovering from a stroke she had in April. To make matters worse, both of her air condition units broke two months ago.

“By me being sick and disabled, it has been so hot... I couldn’t even rest,” Gammons said. “It’s very hard when you have a breathing problem. It’s really hard because I have a breathing machine.”

Now the only tool she has to rely on is a fan to keep cool inside her Orange Mound home.

Health experts with the Kansas City Health Department said fans are only good to a point – but not in excessive heat like what Gammons is dealing with right now.

“I have no other choice.”

Health experts said you’re more likely to die with a fan on than without because fans don’t remove humidity but do move air over your skin causing it to evaporate moisture more quickly.

“I got to have some kind of air, I couldn’t stay in here in this house,” Gammons said.

Health experts told FOX13 in excessive heat like this, a fan is similar to an oven, the only difference is you’ve added a fan.

We reached out to the Shelby County Health Department about this study, we’ll let you know when they respond.

