0 Health officials warn of exposure to measles virus when traveling this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of measles in the United States.

A majority of the cases are in New York, but officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said they have done dozens of air contact investigations for measles.

Travelers at the Memphis International Airport said they weren’t too worried because they were vaccinated, and there haven’t been any confirmed cases in Memphis.

However, there are more than 50 direct flights between New York and Memphis every week, so those travelers said they will be more aware.

In June 2018, more than 414,000 people traveled through the Memphis airport, which is a good indication of what this summer could be like.

This year, health officials are reminding travelers to be on high alert as the measles outbreak continues to grow.

“It’s a scary thought and it just shows that it’s spreading so fast that people aren’t taking the proper precautions to stop it from spreading. So, we just have to remember all the hand washing and keep the hand sanitizers,” said Toi Page, a traveler.

Health officials said more than 1,500 people were exposed to the measles virus while traveling. The CDC said once you are infected with measles, it only takes seven to 14 days to start showing symptoms.

“I think it’s a dangerous situation and it needs to be fixed, and they need to be concerned about people,” said Nancy Rush, another traveler.

American Airlines, Delta and United all offer direct flights from Memphis to New York City.

The Shelby County Health Department said if you plan to travel this summer, double check your vaccination status.

