Health officials warn people about vaping-related illnesses in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Health officials are warning people to stay away from e-cigarettes and vaping devices after a 7th person died of what is believed to be a vaping-related illness.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a $20 million advertising campaign to warn people about the dangers of vaping.
Governor Bill Lee said he will start raising awareness about the dangers of vaping especially since the state health department reported ten cases of respiratory issues due to vaping.
The governor did not say anything about regulating e-cigarettes or launching a campaign against them, but he spoke generally about his concern for tobacco use in the state.
The health department said right now doctors are reporting cases where patients are coming in with coughs weeks after they use e-cigarettes.
The health department reported one case in west Tennessee, four in middle Tennessee and five in east Tennessee.
"We will be raising awareness talking about why tobacco use particularly smoking, vaping other forms of nicotine and tobacco are not healthy for our state it's very important to us," said Lee.
If you have used an e-cigarette and are experiencing problems like coughing, chest pain and shortness of breath it's important to see your doctor.
