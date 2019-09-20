Heartbreaking new details released after man killed driving home from work, GoFundMe page says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South family is dealing with a heartbreaking tragedy for the second time in just two weeks.
FOX13 has learned that 26-year-old Casey Tinker was the man shot and killed on Maid Marian Lane on Tuesday morning.
According to a family GoFundMe page, tinker's grandparents were in a serious car crash on September 6th.
His grandfather died and his grandmother is at Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville.
While Tinker's parents were caring for her, they found out that Casey had been shot and killed.
Investigators said Casey was found shot to death slumped over the wheel of his vehicle Tuesday.
The GoFundMe page says he was coming home from his job at Flight restaurant when he was approached by burglars who shot him while he tried to get away.
No arrests have been made in this murder.
