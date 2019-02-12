  • Heartwarming photo of local school employee helping student stay dry goes viral

    It was a simple gesture during a rainstorm that is causing waves across social media. 

    The Blytheville School District shared a photo of their Operations Director wearing camo waders holding a small child and he is in the trenches-- literally. 

    Blytheville schools were inundated with rain over the past few days causing flooding in some areas. 

    In an effort to help keep the child dry, or as dry as possible in the heavy rain, Jumper carried the child across the more than ankle deep water. 

    "The rain might be coming down, but we’ll make sure your babies’ feet are dry! Shout out to Randy Jumper, our Operations Director for getting out in the {literal} trenches today!"

     

