Heat advisory going into effect later today

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Mid-South from noon to 8 p.m.
- Walking out the door to temperatures in the 70s, with highs this afternoon near 90°
- Mainly dry conditions for the morning drive, with a few isolated showers exiting by mid-morning.
- It’s going to be very uncomfortable today; Heat Index: 108°
- Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!
- Isolated showers return this afternoon – greatest rain chance east of the Mississippi River.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officials: State representative candidate shoots wife, kills himself inside local medical clinic
- Jury awards former City of Memphis employee $1.1M in lawsuit after name appeared on 'blacklist'
- Elderly couple scammed out of $14,000 by tree trimmer in Bartlett, son says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}