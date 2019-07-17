  • Heat advisory going into effect later today

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Mid-South from noon to 8 p.m.
    • Walking out the door to temperatures in the 70s, with highs this afternoon near 90°
    • Mainly dry conditions for the morning drive, with a  few isolated showers exiting by mid-morning.
    • It’s going to be very uncomfortable today; Heat Index: 108°
    • Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!
    • Isolated showers return this afternoon – greatest rain chance east of the Mississippi River.
       

