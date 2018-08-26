HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.
- Heat index expected to be 103 for Sunday.
- Humidity levels continue to rise with ‘feel like’ temperatures topping out in the low 100s each afternoon
- Low rain chances expected through Tuesday
- A system approaches from the north and will increase coverage of showers on Wednesday
- Tracking the wettest day of the week to be Thursday
- Watch the video above for the latest on the rising heat and humidity!
