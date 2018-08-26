  • Heat Advisory in effect across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.

    • Heat index expected to be 103 for Sunday.
    • Humidity levels continue to rise with ‘feel like’ temperatures topping out in the low 100s each afternoon
    • Low rain chances expected through Tuesday
    • A system approaches from the north and will increase coverage of showers on Wednesday
    • Tracking the wettest day of the week to be Thursday
