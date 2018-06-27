  • Heat advisory issued for several counties

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • A heat advisory has been issued for several FOX13 counties until 8 pm tonight including Shelby county
    • Heat index values will reach the low 100s by lunch
    • Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible
    • The heat won’t let up through the weekend with highs in the mid-90s
