Heat advisory issued for several counties

- A heat advisory has been issued for several FOX13 counties until 8 pm tonight including Shelby county
- Heat index values will reach the low 100s by lunch
- Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible
- The heat won’t let up through the weekend with highs in the mid-90s
- Watch the video above for the latest on this heat wave!
Trending stories:
- Woman accused of pointing gun at drivers on Germantown Parkway
- Man found pantsless, shot to death on Memphis sidewalk
- MUST READ: Why leaving a water bottle in your hot car could be dangerous
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}