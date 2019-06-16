  • Heat and humidity returning, storms likely this afternoon in the Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    

     

    • Heat and humidity return today, as highs approach 90°; Heat Index: 96°.
    • Staying dry through the morning, with showers and storms likely this afternoon/evening
    • A couple strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.
    • Keep the umbrella nearby, as rain chances will linger for most of next week.
       

