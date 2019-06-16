- Heat and humidity return today, as highs approach 90°; Heat Index: 96°.
- Staying dry through the morning, with showers and storms likely this afternoon/evening
- A couple strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.
- Keep the umbrella nearby, as rain chances will linger for most of next week.
