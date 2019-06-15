  • Heat and humidity returning to the Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Waking up to temperatures that are about 15° warmer than yesterday’s morning temps.
    • A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with heat and humidity returning; High: 90°; Heat Index: 95°.
    • Hot and humid for Sunday, with showers and storms filtering into the area after 12pm.
    • Keep the umbrella nearby, as rain chances linger through next Friday.
    • Rainfall totals could exceed 4” in some areas through Friday.
       

