- Waking up to temperatures that are about 15° warmer than yesterday’s morning temps.
- A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with heat and humidity returning; High: 90°; Heat Index: 95°.
- Hot and humid for Sunday, with showers and storms filtering into the area after 12pm.
- Keep the umbrella nearby, as rain chances linger through next Friday.
- Rainfall totals could exceed 4” in some areas through Friday.
