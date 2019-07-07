Heat and humidity with spotty showers across the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- The heat and humidity are the story again today
- Highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100s
- Spotty showers possible today through Wednesday afternoon
- Wednesday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid 90s
- Drier & slightly cooler conditions expected by the end of the week
- Lower humidity values also move in by the end of the week
