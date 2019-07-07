  • Heat and humidity with spotty showers across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • The heat and humidity are the story again today
    • Highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100s
    • Spotty showers possible today through Wednesday afternoon
    • Wednesday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid 90s
    • Drier & slightly cooler conditions expected by the end of the week
    • Lower humidity values also move in by the end of the week
    • Watch the video above for a look at your Sunday forecast!
       

