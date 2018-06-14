Heat index of 100-plus degrees expected this weekend

The first heat advisory of the year in Memphis could happen this weekend, which means very uncomfortable conditions outside.
FOX13 Meteorologist Elisabeth D’Amore explained what exactly the expected heat advisory means.
“The heat advisory means that the heat index – or what we call the feel-like temperature – is going to reach 105 degrees or more for several hours of the afternoon," D’Amore said.
With that said, Memphians told FOX13’s Tom Dees they are just going to try to stay cool any way they can this weekend.
Some did say their plans won’t be affected by the intense heat, but FOX13’s Severe Weather Team is warning people to take precautions nonetheless:
- Stay hydrated
- Pick loose-fitting clothing over tight or form-fitting clothes
- Wear lighter colors over darks
D’Amore said the time frame of 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. is crucial because that will be the hottest period of the day. She said staying inside would be better during those times.
