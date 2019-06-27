  • Heat index to bring possibility of showers for Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Warm & humid overnight Wednesday
    • Quiet and mild start to Thursday in the lower 70’s
    • Once again the afternoon hours bring a heat index in the upper 90’s
    • Daytime heating will help initiate scattered showers & storms
    • Hottest hours of the day will be between 2-6 pm – please be heat aware and stay hydrated and cool
    • Scattered showers and storms along with heat and humidity will take us through the weekend and into next week
