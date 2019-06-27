- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Warm & humid overnight Wednesday
- Quiet and mild start to Thursday in the lower 70’s
- Once again the afternoon hours bring a heat index in the upper 90’s
- Daytime heating will help initiate scattered showers & storms
- Hottest hours of the day will be between 2-6 pm – please be heat aware and stay hydrated and cool
- Scattered showers and storms along with heat and humidity will take us through the weekend and into next week
