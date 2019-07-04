- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Showers are slowly diminishing with sunset
- Warm and humid overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning
- Early temps for Thursday July 4th in the mid-70’s
- Heat index readings Thursday afternoon will hover near 101°
- Scattered showers & thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon to evening hours
- Showers & storms will be active but diminishing Thursday evening
- Heat & humidity continues to roll into the weekend
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast!
