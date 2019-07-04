  • Heat indexes over 100 degrees forecast on 4th of July for Mid-South

    • Showers are slowly diminishing with sunset
    • Warm and humid overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning
    • Early temps for Thursday July 4th in the mid-70’s
    • Heat index readings Thursday afternoon will hover near 101°
    • Scattered showers & thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon to evening hours
    • Showers & storms will be active but diminishing Thursday evening
    • Heat & humidity continues to roll into the weekend
