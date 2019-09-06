Heat will dominate the afternoon

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Mild temperatures to start the morning, most locations hovering near 70°.
- Heat dominates the afternoon—high: 93°; Heat Index: 99°
- A dry “cool” front brings a little relief for Saturday, with things heating back up on Sunday.
- Staying dry and unseasonably warm over the next week.
- Hurricane Dorian now a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph. the western eyewall has been hugging the Carolina coastline all morning, dumping heavy rain and lashing Carolinians with wind gusts near 115mph.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}