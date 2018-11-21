0 Heated debate continues over officer-involved shootings, TBI involvement

A debate became heated Tuesday in city council over officer-involved shootings.

The question is whether departments should be allowed to investigate their own officers.

Last year, MPD officers were involved in four police shootings. Back in September, three MPD officers did not turn on their body cameras before chasing and shooting a man who was left in critical condition.

The incident led some to question whether MPD and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies could investigate their own in a fair manner.

“Memphis Police Department is certainly a professional organization that is fully capable of investigating anything that happens. We are going to be open and transparent. We are going to do what’s best for our citizens,” said MPD Mike Rallings after Tuesday’s hearing.

He minced no words when the ability or willingness to hold his officers accountable was called into question.

“I know you work for the media but a lot of this was media driven,” Rallings said.

A resolution is currently being discussed that would require all officer-involved shootings to be investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

A burden, they testified, they can’t currently bear.

“We don’t want work product to suffer because these agents aren’t machines, they’re people,” said TBI legal counsel.

They explained that in Shelby County from 2013-2018 there have been 70 officer-involved shootings, 62 involved injury or death. TBI worked 16.

Working all officer-involved shootings in Shelby County, he said, would take away from the smaller towns.

“With those 11 agents working 21 counties when we have an incident, whether it be in Memphis, or Brownsville, or Bolivar, we are going to investigate those the same way,” Rallings said.

State Representative G.A. Hardaway wasn’t buying that argument.

He said Shelby County is one of the biggest tax bases in the state and should get a return on their investment.

“Those resources have to come from somewhere. Those officers have to come from somewhere,” he testified. “I haven’t seen one year where City Council has sat here and delivered every officer, every dollar the Memphis Police Department has requested. They request what they need.”

From 2011-2017, there were 76 officer-involved shootings in Memphis – 23 were fatal.

In the last five years there have been 14 officer-involved shootings in Shelby County – five were fatal.

Rallings, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, and District Attorney Amy Weirich testified they’ve been operating on an agreement to only call TBI for fatal shootings. The problem brought up Tuesday: not all shootings are fatal right away.

Bonner told FOX13 after the meeting he trusts his deputies to properly maintain a crime scene and investigate their own if need be, but was open to the idea of MPD investigating SCSO and vice versa.

“If it comes down to one or the other, investigating one or the other, that’s something we can certainly sit down and talk about,” the Sheriff told us.

The council seemed to still be divided at the end of the hearing. No word yet on when this resolution could be brought for a vote.

