0 Heated discussion about body cameras during Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council had a conversation about a joint resolution to request the TBI to investigate officer-involved shootings.

This comes about a week after Martavious Banks, 25, was shot by police.

The main question council members asked police is why were cameras off during the officer-involved shooting.

At the end of the meeting, things got heated when a woman asked council if she could speak.

“We would like to address you as a whole because we’re all here as a county and city. We have legitimate concerns you have 24 hours to meet,” said the woman. This woman was outspoken after a conversation about the officer-involved shooting that left Banks in critical condition.

“We want the names of the officers!”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into this shooting. Council member Edmund Ford Jr. introduced a resolution to council asking that the TBI investigate all officer-involved shootings.

“I think it’s unacceptable a TBI investigation only happens if the person dies,” said Council Member Ford.

Three officers are now off duty. Memphis Police said cameras did not capture the shooting.

“The citizens pay for cameras and we approve them, the disciplinary action for not turning the camera on or turning them off,” said Patrice Robinson.

Memphis police say they have taken action when cameras were turned off in previous incidents.

“We have 53 statement charges issues since the implementation and out of those 53, we’ve had 48 pieces of discipline that were sent down to the offices. They can range from a verbal warning, a written warning or suspended without pay,” said officer James Ryall with MPD.

The City Council now plans to revisit this conversation.

