Heavy police presence expected at Confederate rally on Ole Miss campus

FOX13 will have the latest information on how police will be handling the protest, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
---
Two Confederate groups plan to rally at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi tomorrow. The groups that plan to march are Confederate 901 and Highwaymen.
Both are protesting the removal of Colonel Reb and the context of a Confederate monument on campus.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis family hopes newly released video will bring justice months after deadly hit-and-run
- Memphis mother unable to explain 2-year-old son's death, indicted for first-degree murder
- Four people shot inside Covington home, 41 rounds of ammo found in street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Campus police are urging people to stay away from any of the areas where the supporters of Confederate symbols will gather.
University police told FOX13 there will be heavy police presence during Saturday’s rally.
The march will start at the Confederate monument on the square and finish at the Confederate monument in the circle on campus.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}