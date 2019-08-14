  • Shots fired call leads to heavy police presence with search dogs near 2 schools in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A heavy police presence has been reported near two schools in Frayser.

    Police officers and search dogs have been spotted near the wooded area on Dawn Dr. and Frayser Dr.

    That area is near Westside Elementary and Middle School.

    Authorities told FOX13 officers are surrounding a car that was stolen yesterday. Officers also received a 'shots fired' call in the area.

    Many details are very unclear at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE coverage from the scene.

