0 Heavy rain, recent cold weather could mean increase in mosquitoes in Mid-South this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department said we could see an uptick in mosquitoes this year because of the heavy rain and recent cold snaps.

The department is reminding people to check swimming pools, homes and places that may be harboring water.

“Yeah for days it’s going to be a problem this year, mosquitoes and fleas are going to be a big problem,” said Gracia Aleqin, a Memphis resident.

Alequin said the big puddles of water attracting mosquitoes on North Parkway near her home never seem to go away.

“I’ve already begun to buy sleeve stuff and mosquito protection already, it’s March. I’ve seen mosquitoes in my house now,” she explained.

Kasia Smith-Alexander with the Shelby County Health Department said the recent cold snap slowed down the growth rate for mosquitoes.

The rain and unpredictable warm weather during the winter didn’t help either.

“With all the rain and everything that’s occurring, what’s going to happen is it will allow for more eggs to be laid because there is so much water,” she explained.

That means we could see an uptick in mosquitoes, especially during the summer months. That’s one reason the department started addressing West Nile earlier this week.

“We’re preparing for it by larva siting now, we have started a little bit earlier than normal. What we do this time of year, usually it’s towards the end of March but we actually started Monday,” said Smith Alexander.

That is why the department wants you to pay attention to standing water near your home.

