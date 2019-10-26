  • Heavy rainfall causes Flash Flood Watch for the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through tomorrow morning at 10 a.mp
    • Rain totals between 2-4+” possible tonight into tomorrow
    • Overnight temperatures will be mild – in the upper 50’s
    • Temperatures will actually be warming overnight into tomorrow morning as winds shift from the south
    • Tomorrow’s daytime high of 69 will be felt in the morning hours – then temps will begin to slowly fall
    • Rain will continue overnight and will finally begin to weaken and exit Saturday evening
    • Nicer weather arrives for Sunday and the beginning of next week
    • Current Halloween forecast is trending towards chilly temps and a chance for showers

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories