Heavy rainfall causes Flash Flood Watch for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through tomorrow morning at 10 a.mp
- Rain totals between 2-4+” possible tonight into tomorrow
- Overnight temperatures will be mild – in the upper 50’s
- Temperatures will actually be warming overnight into tomorrow morning as winds shift from the south
- Tomorrow’s daytime high of 69 will be felt in the morning hours – then temps will begin to slowly fall
- Rain will continue overnight and will finally begin to weaken and exit Saturday evening
- Nicer weather arrives for Sunday and the beginning of next week
- Current Halloween forecast is trending towards chilly temps and a chance for showers
