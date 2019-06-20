Heavy storms knock down trees, power poles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13's Lauren Coleman is monitoring the affected traffic areas and will provide alternate routes LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
As the storms rolled through the Bluff City last night, multiple trees and power lines came down in the City of Memphis.
FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo found a downed power pole at National Street and Macon Road
There are also multiple trees and power lines down on Coach Drive and James Road.
Thousands of people are currently without power in Memphis. Memphis Light, Gas, and Water said they are aware of the outages are working to the lights back on.
FOX13 is monitoring the storm damage and will bring you LIVE reports from the scenes.
Tens of thousands of people without power. Trees down. #Fox13GMM @ALorenzoFOX13 I found a power pole down on the street at national and Macon. pic.twitter.com/9WO2dKf9T1— Valerie (@valonfox) June 20, 2019
