0 Helena-West Helena council members repeal mayor's decision to fire six state workers

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - The Helena-West Helena District Court is operating with a temporary staff after the entire office was fired last week.

Mayor Kevin Smith said these terminations stem from a 2017 state’s Legislative Joint Auditiing Committee state audit, which shows irregularities within the court’s finances.

Some of the findings include missing money, employees working other jobs while on the clock and the court clerk receiving full time pay despite only working six hours a day.

In a letter about the terminations, Mayor Smith said the district court falls under his office, making him accountable for their actions.

“The authority to hire and fire is not found in an audit,” said Don Etherly, Helena West Helena city council.

Etherly said state code considers court employees as state employees, which means the district court judge has the final say over hiring and firing.

That is one of the reasons why he and the city council passed a resolution overturning the mayor’s termination and protecting the city from any potential lawsuits.

“What I’ve tried to emphasize to the mayor is simple, if you don’t get the termination proper, you won’t get to talk about the audit in court because the termination has to be proper first," Etherly said.

"If we’re sued by employees that are improperly terminated, we don’t get to go to court and say 'But the audit.'"

FOX13 spoke with Mayor Smith on the phone Thursday and he said it was not a power move, but an attempt to rebuild the courthouse.

After the city council resolution passed, Smith said District Judge Durwood King terminated the staff and now these six employees are working there on a temporary status.

Smith said he is working with Judge King to reorganize the court house. He said these employees will have to reapply for their jobs if they want to be full time again.

