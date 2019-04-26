0 Helena-West Helena residents concerned about ongoing crime, police working to minimize it

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - People in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas told FOX13 they have a growing concern with the crime problem.

This week in a matter of 48 hours several shootings happened, injuring two teenagers.

FOX13 learned from sources in the Helena-West Helena Police Department officers have been busy responding to several shootings so far this week.

“It’s crazy, it’s really crazy,” James Morgan, a local radio talk show host said.

Between Monday and Wednesday two 15 and 17-year-old girls got shot.

The 15-year-old’s injuries caused her to be airlifted to Memphis for treatment.

Two homes in residential areas also got shot at during that span of time.

“Man these kids 18, 19, and 17 got machine guns. They are riding around with them in their cars everyday,” Morgan said.

Morgan said in the past weeks, local, state and federal law enforcement have been in the town.

He saaid with the extra law enforcement not being a permanent solution, people in Helena-West Helena need to step up and develop their own solution to the problem of crime.

“Man, everybody on these two towns have got to work together and we are not working together right now,” Morgan said.

Investigators said all of this week's shootings are ongoing investigations.

Helena-West Helena is making strides to cut crime down by adding the city’s first two sky cop cameras to downtown.

This week, Main Street Helena purchased two Sky Cops for the downtown area.

Shane Williams said there has been a need for Sky Cop cameras in Helena West Helena for a long time.

“We looked into doing this project some time ago when we had several bank robberies in downtown Helena,” Williams said.

Williams is the executive director of Main Street Helena.

This week with the help of a Downtown revitalization grant from the State of Arkansas, Main Street Helena purchased two Sky Cop units with a total of eight cameras.

“With Main Street Helena we are taking a proactive approach and we realize we have had struggles in the past,” Williams said.

The Sky Cops will be placed on two different ends of downtown.

FOX13 learned the Helena-West Helena Police Department is currently in the process of securing two mobile sky cops to place in high crime area.

James Morgan said he lives in an area where the Sky Cops are needed to curve crime.

“I have to call the police because I see people in these houses and I got two daughters, two teenage daughters and I don’t want anything to happen to them,” Morgan said.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief, James Smith told FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre the department is still in the early stages of setting up an area where the cameras will be monitored.

We are told by sources the city, Entergy, and Main Street Helena are still working out the kinks to install the cameras.

Morgan said he hopes these cameras won’t just be a fixture but a crime deterrent.

“In certain areas they are going to work. In certain areas they won’t,” Morgan said.

Williams said the cameras should be up in the downtown area in the next four to six weeks.

