Helicopter forced to land on street outside Regional One, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A medical helicopter was forced to land on the street outside Regional One Monday afternoon.
According to officials, this incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Jefferson Avenue.
Regional One officials told FOX13 this happens occasionally “if a helicopter is already on the helipad and someone else needs to come in… or if there is maintenance occurring on the helipad or with the elevator from the helipad”
When the helicopter was forced to land on the street, crews shut down that portion of the roadway to make sure it could land safely.
Officials told FOX13 it is unclear exactly why this helicopter was forced to land on the street today.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
